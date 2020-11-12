Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh shared throwback video of late Bollywood star playing with his pet

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANKITA19 Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh shared throwback video of late actor playing with his pet Fudge

Its been five months now, since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away leaving his fans, friends and colleagues in a state of grief but nothing seems to change for his family, who still mourns the late actor's death. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti and niece Mallika Singh often share old photos and videos on social media to remember him. On Thursday, his niece Mallika shared a cute video of Sushant Singh playing with his pet dog, Fudge.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mallika shared a video dating back to June 2016 where Sushant was seen playing with his little pet dog. In the video, we get to see kai po che actor sitting on a chair and slowly crawling towards his pet dog.

Sharing the video dating back to June 28, 2016, Mallika wrote, "This is one of my favourite videos."

In September, Mallika had posted a picture of the late actor on Instagram, to exhort his fans to stay united in their fight for justice for Sushant. In the picture, Sushant is seen with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti in the backseat of a car. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020.The death is being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

It was after Sushant's father KK Singh's FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family that CBI came into play as the Supreme Court transferred the case to the central agency.

Recently, Shekhar Suman, who had been crusading for justice for Sushant, called 14th as the black date and urged fans to light a diya on Diwali in the memory of Sushant.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage