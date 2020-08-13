Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA_CHAKRABORTY When Rhea Chakraborty wanted to buy private jet, island and hotel. Old video goes viral

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on July 25 in Bihar accusing her of abetment to suicide. The supreme court is expected to give the verdict today on the actress's plea to transfer the FIR to Mumbai Police from Bihar Police. On the other hand, Rhea has been summoned twice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the money laundering case in connection to Sushant's suicide. The actress has been receiving backlash on social media as well with SSR fans saying that she was behind Sushant for his money. Now, an old video of Rhea has gone viral on the internet in which she is seen revealing that she aspires to buy a private jet, an island and a hotel.

Rhea Chakraborty in an old interview with an entertainment portal claims that she wants to buy her own island and a private jet in the future. She also claims that she loves hotels and wants to own one. She said, "The bad stuff is that I want to buy an Island, a private jet and I want to buy a hotel."

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Mere Dad Ki Maruti. In the same year, she reportedly met Sushant Singh Rajput at the YRF office. In 2018, the do started hanging out. It was after month of Sushant's death by suicide on June 14, Rhea came out in the open and admitted that she was his girlfriend. In her petition to SC, the actress even admitted that she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant's death case is being investigated by CBI and ED. After questioning the actress on Monday, ED has seized the mobile phones of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and her father Indrajit. According to top ED sources, the agency has also collected other electronic gadgets from them as part of its probe. They are investigating the messages sent to the late actor and is also retrieving the deleted texts.

The sources also disclosed that during her questioning by the ED, she had shared her experience about a trip to Italy in October 2019 when she allegedly saw Sushant depressed in a hotel room. The ED sources revealed that Rhea, Showik, and Indrajit have not shared the details of their properties with the agency. The sources said that the ED had asked bank officials to share such details of property documents of Rhea and her family.

The ED has till date recorded the statement of Rhea, Showik, Indrajit, Sushant's Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar, House Manager Samuel Mirands, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah, and Sushant's sister Mitu Singh.

