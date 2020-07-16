Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTY Sushant's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty seeks help from cyber cell after getting rape, murder threats

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, everyone has been keeping eyes on the social media profile of his alleged girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. Not only this, but there were trollers on social media who bashed her for not posting anything after his death in his remembrance. Well, the actress has come out strong and shared how she has been called a gold digger, murderer, and was slut-shamed post his death. She even revealed that since she was silent there were many who gave her murder and rape threats if she doesn't commit suicide. Putting an end to them, she asked for the involvement of the cybercrime cells and asked them to take necessary action.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea wrote, "I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment . I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action . ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande's beau Vicky Jain gets hateful messages post Sushant's death, this is how he reacted

Have a look at her post here:

After being silent for a month, 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' on the actor's one-month death anniversary finally opened up about the relationship the two of them shared and even wrote a heartfelt note for her 'shooting star.' Sharing throwback selfies with the 'Kai Po Che' actor, Rhea wrote, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Amit Shah forwards letter seeking CBI probe to concerned authorities

You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond."

Not just her Sushant's ex-girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande with whom the actor has worked in the popular daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta' also lighted a diya in his remembrance and shared a photo calling him 'CHILD Of GOD.'

Coming back to the trolls, it is not only Rhea who has been suffering from the negativity. A few days back it came to light that Ankita's current boyfriend Vicky Jain has also subjected to hateful messages from people who are asking him to 'leave Ankita.' This is the reason why he has switched off his comments on Instagram account in order to avoid negative comments, and haters spitting venom.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara trailer smashes all records on YouTube. Know how

For the unversed, Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Ever since an investigation on his death has been going on and over 32 people have been interrogated including family, friends and industry counterparts. His last film 'Dil Bechara' is all set for a digital release on July 24.

Watch the trailer here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage