Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Amit Shah forwards letter seeking CBI probe to concerned authorities

Fan, family and well-wishers have been asking for the CBI probe in the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra apartment. While Mumbai Police is investigating the case, fans keep trending on social media that the actor deserves CBI investigation. Bihar's Jan Adhikar Party President Pappy Yadav also wrote to the Home ministry asking for a CBI inquiry into the suicide. Now, he has received a reply.

Pappy Yadav tweeted the reply of the letter he sent and informed that Home Minister Amit Shah has forwarded his letter to the concerned authorities. Pappu Yadav replied to the letter saying, "Amit Shah ji, if you want, a CBI inquiry can be initiated into Sushant’s case in a minute. Do not avoid it! A letter was sent to the Union Home Minister seeking a CBI inquiry into the suspicious death of film actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the pride of Bihar. He has forwarded the letter to the concerned ministry for action."

अमित शाह जी आप चाहें तो एक मिनट में सुशांत मामले की CBI जांच हो सकती है। इसे टालें नहीं!



बिहार के गौरव फ़िल्म अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जी की संदिग्ध मृत्यु की CBI जांच के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री जी को पत्र लिख आग्रह किया था।



उन्होंने कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र अग्रसारित कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/MWsFBFNN8p — Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) July 14, 2020

On Wednesday, actor Shekhar Suman who was leading the way for demanding the CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case shared that he is taking a back seat because the family is keeping silent. He tweeted, e very uncomfortable to go on.i guess its their prerogative and we all shld respect that"

In another tweet, he said, "But i will be there behind all of you as a silent force.you have to just summon me and i will be there.i will be the happiest wen Sushant gets justice.Thank you each one of you.Thank you @Swamy39. Whether our efforts bear fruit im not sure but we were able to show the world the strength of our collectivity ,unity and togetherness.That we were able to on the sheer dint of our persistence and conviction,shake the system and forced them to pay heed to us."

Dear all,Thank you for making my voice strong all this while.Allow me to plz take a backseat now.since the family is completely silent on this,it's making me very uncomfortable to go on.i guess its their prerogative and we all shld respect that. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 15, 2020

But i will be there behind all of you as a silent https://t.co/lHuLuLJq9s have to just summon me and i will be there.i will be the happiest wen Sushant gets justice.Thank you each one of you.Thank you @Swamy39 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 15, 2020

However, soon he claimed that he has changed his decision considering the emotions of the fans. He tweeted, "I thought about it again and i realized i can't let down the emotions of so many ppl..i will have to continue leading the fight from the http://front.so wat if the family is not coming forward..Sushant was a public figure and we are fighting for him."

I thought about it again and i realized i can't let down the emotions of so many ppl..i will have to continue leading the fight from the https://t.co/uc40yiZG5Z wat if the family is not coming forward..Sushant was a public figure and we are fighting for him. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 15, 2020

On the other hand, in Bihar, the Municipal Corporation had changed the name of Ford Company Chowk to Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk in the actor's home district Purnea. Recently, Sushant's family friend Nilotpal approached BMC to rename one of Bandra Streets where the actor lived with his name to make him a part of the city forever.

