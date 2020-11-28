Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Shekhar Suman feels probe affected by lack of evidence

Image Source : TWITTER/SHEKHAR SUMAN Sushant Singh Rajput case: Shekhar Suman feels probe affected by lack of evidence

Its been more than five months now, since the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. His tragic demise left everyone in deep shock while at the same time, the controversies surrounding actor's death left us all baffled. Recently, actor Shekhar Suman said that he feels that investigation agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are just helpless in the Sushant Singh's death case owing to inadequate evidence.

Sharing his opinion about the current status of investigation Shekhar tweeted: "I think in Sushant's case all the three depts of CBI, NCB and ED have done a fair job of interrogation, investigation and arrest but I guess because of the lack of any evidence they are helpless. So we have to just wait and see if they get lucky."

The tweet comes just a few days after he had alleged that the CBI has not yet come up with conclusive evidence in the case.

"It's been so long the CBI has not come up with any conclusive evidence or inference regarding Sushant Singh's case. Will the authorities plz care to update us. Silence for a while doesn't mean we have given up or forgotten about it," Shekhar had tweeted last week.

Earlier, Shekhar also urged his and Sushant's fans to light diyas in late actor's memory and pray that his soul shines wherever it is in forever.

"14th is Diwali which is bright n auspicious.14th is also a black date bcoz we lost SSR on the14th,six months ago.What a paradox!So plz light diyas in his memory n pray that his soul shines wherever it is n forever. The path to justice is tough but we can pray," he wrote.

Meanhwile. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. Soon after his death, Shekhar started a social media campaign demanding justice for Sushant.