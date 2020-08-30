Rhea-Siddharth to be questioned today, CBI team arrives at DRDO guest house | Sushant Death Case LIVE

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty to appear before CBI again today

CBI probes Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case:

Suicide or murder? The entire nation is looking out for an answer to this question. With CBI probing this high-profile case, not just actor's fans but his friends and family is hopeful that the lost star will soon get justice. The prime suspect Rhea Chakraborty is on the radar of not just CBI but other agencies including Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as well. The case which began as abetment to suicide took a completely new side when the involvement of banned drugs came to light through the recovered WhatsApp chats. In the wake of the investigation, not just Rhea but her brother Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh, domestic assistant Keshav, manager Samuel Miranda and accountant Rajat Mewati are also being quizzed. The 'Jalebi' actress has been sent a summon and will have to appear before CBI on Sunday as well.

The CBI's Special Investigation Team on Saturday questioned Rhea Chakraborty for over seven hours in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea, who arrived at the DRDO guesthouse around 1.30 p.m., was quizzed by CBI's Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad, and left around 8.20 p.m. with a Mumbai Police escort. On Friday, she was questioned by CBI for over 10 hours. According to CBI sources, Rhea was questioned about the claim that she used to splurge on shopping using Sushant's credit card according to the statement of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani. She was also questioned about the details of Sushant's treatment, why he used to stay at Waterstone resort and what he discussed about his dream project.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer reacts to reports that she has confessed to drug chats

Meanwhile, Sushant's fans and her sister Shweta Singh Kirti are leaving no stone unturned in asking for justice. A lot of online protests and prayers are going on and keep up the spirits, once again Shweta shared several posts on Instagram. Taking to the photo-sharing application, she wrote, "Let’s all come together again to PRAY to the Divine Mother, Devi Shakti to destroy the evil and establish Ram Raj again, where truth runs Supreme! Let the force be with us! Sunday 8 Am (IST) #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Warriors4SSR #GodIsWithUs #JusticeforSushantSingRajput."

Meanwhile, NCB summoned Gaurav Arya, and ED quizzed Jaya Saha who in her statement said that she never supplied CBD oil to Sushant Singh Rajput or Rhea Chakraborty. "Sushant had contacted and informed me that he suffered from depression. I suggested him to take the CBD oil with tea and coffee for relaxation." Saha told the ED that the oil she suggested was completely legal and easily available on shopping portals. She added, "I knew about the oil as I also suffered from depression and used the oil. It helped me calming my mind and relax. It controlled my anxiety disorders," said Jaya.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Rhea Chakraborty's viral 'drugs' chat causes panic among Mumbai's drug peddlers

The CBI team arrived in Mumbai last Thursday, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal agency's probe and has twice visited the Bandra flat, where the actor was found dead on June 14. The CBI has also visited Cooper Hospital twice and took the details of Sushant's autopsy, as well as the Waterstone resort where the actor had spent two months.

The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the order of the Central government after a request from the Bihar government after a complaint was filed by Sushant's father K.K.Singh.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage