Friday, August 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti hits back at Rhea Chakraborty
Live now

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti hits back at Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty's claims that Sushant Singh Rajput's family didn't love him and he hadn't met his father in five years received a sharp reply from Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti. In a series of tweets, Shweta slammed Rhea for tarnishing her 'pure brother's image on national television. She tweeted, "You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!!"

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2020 6:58 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT_FAN_FOREVER

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

Rhea Chakraborty's deleted WhatsApp chat has put the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in action. The team began their investigation on Thursday and reached Goa in search of Gaurav Arya, who was in contact with Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea in connection to buying and selling drugs. The move came after NCB filed an FIR against the actress and two others. On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty's claims that Sushant's family didn't love him and he hadn't met his father in five years received a sharp reply from Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

In a series of tweets, Shweta slammed Rhea for tarnishing her 'pure brother's image on national television. She tweeted, "You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!! You think God is not watching for what you have done! I believe in God and I have faith, now I really want to see what he will do to you. #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput" In a separate tweet, Shweta demanded that Rhea should be arrested for allegedly drugging Sushant without his consent and manipulating his mind.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, CBI questioned Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik at the DRDO guesthouse where they have been staying. Also, The ED summoned the actress' father Indrajit for questioning.  Indrajit's interrogation was carried at Axis Bank for five hours. Transaction details were investigated inside the bank and lockers were checked. Inderjit Chakraborty was spotted with a bag in his hand as he exited the bank.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. While the CBI is investigating the death, on Thursday morning Sushant's father KK Singh issued a video stating the late actor's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was giving poison to his son for a long time and was his murderer. In the 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates.

Till now, the CBI has grilled Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, his CA Sandeep Shridhar, accountant Rajat Mewati, doctors at Cooper hospital and the Mumbai Police personnel present on duty on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates August 28

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 28, 2020 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Petition filed against media trial

    A petition filed in the Bombay High Court has sought a direction to news channels and others to "postpone" the "media trial" in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, saying it could hamper the probe.

    The plea, filed on Wednesday, is yet to be taken up for hearing by the high court. Petitioners Nilesh Navlakha and two others demanded directions to news channels to limit their coverage of the case and the probe.

    The ongoing sensational reportage on the issue might hamper the probe being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it said.

  • Aug 28, 2020 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister hits back at Rhea Chakraborty for questioning family's love

    Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, severely criticised Rhea Chakraborty in a series of tweets in the early hours of Friday, over an interview the latter gave the day before. Shweta's contention is that her late brother's girlfriend Rhea has tarnished his image on national media with all that she said.

    "You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!! You think God is not watching for what you have done! I believe in God and I have faith, now I really want to see what he will do to you. #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput," Shweta Singh Kirti posted from her unverified Twitter account.

    READ FULL STORY HERE

Top News

Latest News

X