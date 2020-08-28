Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti hits back at Rhea Chakraborty

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT_FAN_FOREVER Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

Rhea Chakraborty's deleted WhatsApp chat has put the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in action. The team began their investigation on Thursday and reached Goa in search of Gaurav Arya, who was in contact with Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea in connection to buying and selling drugs. The move came after NCB filed an FIR against the actress and two others. On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty's claims that Sushant's family didn't love him and he hadn't met his father in five years received a sharp reply from Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

In a series of tweets, Shweta slammed Rhea for tarnishing her 'pure brother's image on national television. She tweeted, "You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!! You think God is not watching for what you have done! I believe in God and I have faith, now I really want to see what he will do to you. #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput" In a separate tweet, Shweta demanded that Rhea should be arrested for allegedly drugging Sushant without his consent and manipulating his mind.

You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!! You think God is not watching for what you have done! I believe in God and I have faith, now I really want to see what he will do to you. #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists... what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!! #ArrestRheaNow — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Meanwhile, on Thursday, CBI questioned Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik at the DRDO guesthouse where they have been staying. Also, The ED summoned the actress' father Indrajit for questioning. Indrajit's interrogation was carried at Axis Bank for five hours. Transaction details were investigated inside the bank and lockers were checked. Inderjit Chakraborty was spotted with a bag in his hand as he exited the bank.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. While the CBI is investigating the death, on Thursday morning Sushant's father KK Singh issued a video stating the late actor's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was giving poison to his son for a long time and was his murderer. In the 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates.

Till now, the CBI has grilled Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, his CA Sandeep Shridhar, accountant Rajat Mewati, doctors at Cooper hospital and the Mumbai Police personnel present on duty on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage