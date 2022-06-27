Monday, June 27, 2022
     
  Surender Sharma quashes rumours of death after fans confuse him with Surinder Sharma

Surender Sharma quashes rumours of death after fans confuse him with Surinder Sharma

Due to confusion, people assumed that Surender Sharma is dead. Turns out he is alive and well and took to Instagram to share it with the fans.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2022 22:17 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Surender Sharma quashes rumours of his death

Surender Sharma, the popular poet and satirist, has quashed rumours of his death by sharing a video on social media. After the news of Punjabi actor Surinder Sharma's death surfaced, many confused him with Surender, who is alive and breathing. 

Surendra shared an Instagram video informing fans that he is hale and hearty. He said in the video that his name has been confused with another person and that he was well and free from any health scares. He also expressed his condolences with Surinder Sharma's family. 

  

Read: Punjabi comedian Surinder Sharma passes away, laid to rest in Chandigarh

 

 

