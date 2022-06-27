Surender Sharma quashes rumours of death after fans confuse him with Surinder Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Surender Sharma quashes rumours of his death

Surender Sharma, the popular poet and satirist, has quashed rumours of his death by sharing a video on social media. After the news of Punjabi actor Surinder Sharma's death surfaced, many confused him with Surender, who is alive and breathing.

Surendra shared an Instagram video informing fans that he is hale and hearty. He said in the video that his name has been confused with another person and that he was well and free from any health scares. He also expressed his condolences with Surinder Sharma's family.

