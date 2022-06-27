Punjabi comedian, poet Surinder Sharma passes away, laid to rest in Chandigarh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MALKEETRAUNI Surinder Sharma has passed away

Punjabi comedian and poet Surinder Sharma has passed away. The famed comedian, actor, writer and poet breathed his last recently. The cause of his death is still unknown. The unfortunate news of his demise surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the funeral of the actor was conducted on June 27 at 2 pm at Chandigarh cremation ground located in Sector 25.

News of Surender Sharma's death surfaces

The news of Surinder's death was shared by Punjabi actor Malkeet Rauni on social media. Malkeet shared a picture with Surender and Gurpreet Ghuggi on Instagram, writing, "We are informing you with great sadness, our respected Dr Surender Sharma (writer, actor, director) is no more with us. Funeral will be held today at 2 pm at sector 25 Chandigarh (sic)."