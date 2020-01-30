Supreme Court relief for Anuradha Paudwal: Stay on Kerala family court order

SC relief for singer Anuradha Paudwal: Stay on Kerala family court order

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed proceedings initiated in a Thiruvananthapuram court following a complaint by a 45-year-old woman, who claimed to be the daughter of renowned singer Anuradha Paudwal and demanded a Rs 50 crore compensation. A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant issued notice to the woman on the plea filed by Paudwal, seeking direction to transfer the case from the Thiruvananthapuram court to Mumbai.

Paudwal is a recipient of the Padma Shri and the National Film Award, and has been married to music composer Arun Paudwal. The couple has denied the claims of the woman that they are her biological parents. The woman had filed the case in Thiruvananthapuram Family Court demanding compensation Rs 50 crore from Anuradha Paudwal and her husband and one-fourth share of their assets and properties.

The family court admitted the case and summoned the couple, who moved the top court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai. The family court has also asked the Paudwal and her two children to appear before it on January 27.

Earlier, reacting to the woman's claims, Paudwal had said, “I don’t clarify idiotic statements made by a******s! It is below my dignity. Thanks for your concern,” The singer’s spokesperson further said, “This girl (Karmala) is a psycho. Anuradha’s daughter Kavita was born in 1974 so Karmala’s claims are false. This girl (Karmala) is mentioning Anuradha’s husband, but she doesn’t even know that he passed away a while back and if Karmala is Anuradha’s daughter, she should give Anuradha money and not demand 50 crores.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page