Sunny Leone's scary make up clip goes viral on social media

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is probably one of the most active celebrities of the industry. Every now and then, she keeps on uploading photos and videos for her fans and yet again she has left everyone in amaze. The video we are talking about shows the actress getting all prepped up for a photoshoot for which she is seen getting makeup done on her back. The strange thing that will leave you shocked is the fact that the artificial skin on her back gives a feeling of a peeled up skin. But for what has she done that-- is it a new film?

The video is getting viral on social media and Sunny in the sams is giving a social message of not harming animals. It actually is a photoshoot for PETA and for which she wrote a caption, "TS - PETA shoot With so many wonderful vegan shoes, bags and jackets to choose from, there is NO reason to choose to hurt the Environment and take a life by wearing/carrying an animal's Life." Have a look:

Talking about the bubbly actress, she made her debut in the industry through the 2012 film Jism 2. She was last seen in Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 and is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Kokakola. The film is a horror-comedy and is produced by Mahendra Dhariwal.

