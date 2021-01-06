Sunny Leone posts funny video from Anamika's set, says filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has 'eye of the tiger'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone posts funny video from Anamika's set

Actress Sunny Leone says filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has the eye of the tiger and that she is having a lot of fun shooting with him. Sunny, who is currently shooting for a web-series titled "Anamika" with Bhatt, posted a video on Instagram. The clip seems to be taken during the shoot. In the video, Bhatt does an action of hitting Sunny with a pan and the actress falls down on the ground.

Alongside the video, Sunny wrote: "Action shot with@vikrampbhatt Sir has the eye of the tiger and as you can see I'm having too much fun!! Lol but we got the shot!"

Reacting to the post, the filmmaker commented "You are just mad mad."

The 'Jism 2' actress seems to be quite happy to be on set after so long. She posted another video of herself enjoying on the set with Paani Puri. "Masti on sets!!" Sunny wrote.

"Anamika" is Leone's first project that she is shooting for post the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country. It is a Gun-Fu action series with 10 episodes. Sunny will be seen in an action avatar as never before. The series will be shot in Mumbai. The first schedule is slated to be wrapped up by end of the year.

Earlier, making the announcement, Sunny said that she has started working on her latest project, "Anamika".

The 39-year-old star took to her Instagram and shared pictures of herself, holding a clapboard on the sets of the project in the city. "Satnam. The start of something new and the end of my lockdown. A new journey starting with the ever so nice @vikrampbhatt," the actress wrote.

Recently, it was known that actress Sonnalli Seygall, best known for "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" film series, will feature alongside Sunny Leone in 'Anamika'.

"Sonnalli joining the cast is going to be a very interesting thing for the web series. She plays a very crucial part in 'Anamika'," the filmmaker, known for horror movies like "Raaz" and "1920", said in a statement.

Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, the series is produced by Bhatt and his daughter Krishna Bhatt, and set to release on MX Player.

(With IANS Inputs)