Sunny Leone plays cricket, jokes about joining Team India for England tour. Watch Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone plays cricket

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is an avid social media user. The actress loves to entertain and update her fans and followers with interesting posts about her life and family memebers. Sunny Leone is currently in Kerala to shoot for the upcoming season of MTV reality show Splitsvilla. Now, she took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself, playing cricket in a park. In the clip she could be seen hitting the ball into the distance.

The actress in her caption joked about being ready to join Team India for the upcoming England tour. Sunny wrote, “Should I pack my kit for England? #IndianCricketTeam.” The stated series will commence on February 5.

Take a look at the post here:

The shot drew praise from Sunny's fans and followers. "Nice shot...." wrote a user. Another said "Wow sixer."

"We need a middle order dangerous batsman like you,” said another fans. "Whole England will be clean bowled if u go," read a comment.

Earlier, Sunny made a shocking revelation about her childhood. In an interview with Times Of India, the actress opened up about being bullied as a kid and the effect that it had on her throughout her life. Sunny said that bullying is "not fun."

The actress who is currently shooting her upcoming series 'Anamika', said "I wasn't bullied to the degree that I think some people are there was some bullying, I was a light-skinned Indian girl with black, dark hair on her arms and legs and face and very awkward looking not very dressed well. So yeah, there was some bullying, it's not fun."

She added, "Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life which is not a great feeling." A few instances where Sunny was bullied as a kid, were shown in the web-series Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone, which showcased the actress' journey in showbiz and her personal life.

On the work front, Sunny has been featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela. She was last seen in the 2019 film "Motichoor Chaknachoor", starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty, in a cameo. Meanwhile, 'Anamika' is Leone's first project that she is shooting for post the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country. It will be directed by Vikram Bhatt. The 10-episode series is being shot in Mumbai. Vikram Bhatt is also producing the show under the banner of Loneranger alongside Krishna Bhatt. 'Anamika' is slated to be released on MX Player.