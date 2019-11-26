Sunny Leone is sight for sore eyes in floral swimwear as she vacays in Dubai, see pic

Sunny Leone is living it up in Dubai with husband Daniel Weber The actress shared a glimpse of her vacay on social media, wherein she was seen enjoying her pool time. The Jism 2 actress flaunted her flawless figure in a floral swimwear and fans flooded her post with comments of ‘hottie’. The 38-year-old actress teamed her swimwear with sunglasses and a black baseball cap.
Taking to Instagram, Sunny Leone posted the photo with the caption, "Love Dubai!". Take a look:
Earlier, Sunny had posted a photo with Daniel where she can be spotted in a chic white and black dress which she paired with black heels and pink lipstick. Husband Daniel looked dapper in a black outfit.
She had also posted a group photo with other bikini models. She can be seen spotting a deep-neck black monokini.She wrote,“When you meet the most amazing group of women! @mrs_sem_berry @qveenroch @mzashlilly @lejounb.artistry @nia_loves_u @livifashionfreak #nofilter #borntobefree #dubai. ”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.
More
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page