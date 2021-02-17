Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNYLEONE Sunny Leone has a solution so people don't forget her name | see pics

Actress Sunny Leone on Wednesday treated her fans with a picture of her chilling in the pool. The actress fears people might forget her name someday. So, she posted a swimsuit picture, wearing a hat with her name on it. Sunny took to her Instagram and captioned the photograph, "Just in case anyone forgot my name, it's on my hat!! Hehe."

The actress can be seen flaunting her perfect figure as she is seen floating in a pool, wearing a blue bikini and donning a bamboo hat with her name on it. The actress rang in Valentine's celebrations with husband Daniel Weber in a resort in Kerala. She shared adorable videos from her Valentine day celebrations. The setup was decorated with red balloons, candles, roses and the couple exchanged flower garlands with each other.

She captioned the post, "An amazing Valentine with @dirrty99 We have been through so much together and this last year a tough one but through it all you still are the man of my dreams come true and I am so lucky you are a part of my life. You are a great man, partner, husband, and father! Happy Valentine’s Day baby!!"

Sunny and Daniel have been married since 2011 and now live in Mumbai with their three kids. They have their adopted daughter Nisha and have two sons Noah and Asher from surrogacy.

Sunny recently celebrated the third birthday of her twins Noah and Asher. She penned a heartfelt note with the pictures. "My little nuggets are 3! Asher Singh and Noah Singh Weber you both are so so different but are the sweetest, nicest, caring, intelligent little men. I can't believe 3 years have passed and you both amaze me every day with what you have learned and all the things you say."

On the professional front, Sunny Leone was last seen in the Devang Dholakia-directed web series Bullets alongside Karishma Tanna which released on MXPlayer on January 8. She will be seen next in the 10-episode gun-fu series Anamika, which is directed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars Sonnalli Seygall.