Sunny Deol gets Y-category security after he backed new farm laws

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol's security has been enhanced days after he backed the Central government over the new farm laws that have provoked massive protests by thousands of farmers. The 64-year-old will now have Y-category security, which means 11 personnel, including two commandos and policemen.

Sunny, the MP from Gurdaspur, posted a statement on Twitter on December 6, saying that people were trying to stir trouble and the matter should be kept between the farmers and government.

"I know that many people want to take advantage of the situation and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers," Sunny Deol tweeted.

After Sunny Deol's tweet, his father Dharmendra, posted: "I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast."

I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast . pic.twitter.com/WtaxdTZRg7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2020

Earlier, the 84-year-old actor had urged the government to resolve the protests soon, citing the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi. "I request the government... please quickly find a solution the farmers’ problems... the number of corona cases are on a rise in Delhi... it is painful," Dharmendra had written in a post. The veteran actor, however, soon deleted the post, without any explanation.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers are protesting to demand a repeal of the Centre’s three new farm laws. The farmers are worried the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector.