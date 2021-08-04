Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY DEOL Sunny Deol celebrates 38 years of his debut film 'Betaab'

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol celebrated 38 years of his debut film 'Betaab' by taking a trip down memory lane. The 'Border' star took to his Instagram account and shared a throwback picture featuring him from 'Betaab'. He captioned the post, "Betaab 1983 4th aug." In the priceless old photograph shared by the 'Gadar' star, the then 27-year-old actor can be seen sitting on a wooden fence with a scenic landscape in the background.

Released on August 5, 1983, the film featured Sunny and fellow debutante Amrita Singh as two youngsters who fall in love despite the class difference between their families. Sunny received a Filmfare Best Actor Award nomination for his performance.

The film was a box-office success and its songs 'Jab Hum Jawan Honge', 'Tumne Dee Awaaz' and 'Badal Yun Garajta Hai' were chartbusters.

As per reports, the actor-turned-politician has been roped in to star in R Balki's upcoming psychological thriller.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut in a coming-of-age love story backed by Rajshri Productions. The film will also mark the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish S. Barjatya. The news was shared by Bollywood veteran and Rajveer's grandfather Dharmendra via Twitter. "Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless. #Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol," wrote the actor on Twitter.

Sunny Deol had earlier introduced his elder son Karan in his directorial venture “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas”.

