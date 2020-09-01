Tuesday, September 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sunny, Bobby Deol share heartfelt posts for their mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday

Sunny, Bobby Deol share heartfelt posts for their mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday

Sunny Deol uploaded a picture where he is seen sharing a warm moment with his mother on the couch. While Bobby shared an image where Prakash Kaur is seen posing with her sons on each side.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 01, 2020 16:31 IST
Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol share heartfelt posts for their mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMBOBBYDEOL

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol share heartfelt posts for their mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday

Actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol made their mother Prakash Kaur’s birthday extra special by sharing heartfelt posts on social media. The brother duo recently took to their Instagram handles to post beautiful pictures of their mom along with the wishes.  Sunny uploaded a photo saying, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM #happybirthday #mom.” In the image the actor is seen sharing a warm moment with his mother on the couch. 

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM #happybirthday #mom #

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) on

On the other hand, the younger brother Bobby shared a photo with Prakash and Sunny on Instagram and captioned it as, “Maa happy birthday.” In the picture Prakash Kaur is at an event, posing with her sons on each side.

View this post on Instagram

Maa happy birthday 🤗😘🤗😘🤗😘🤗😘🤗😘🤗😘🤗😘

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol) on

Many celebrities like actor Darshan Kumaar, Adhyayan Suman  and hairstylist Aalim Hakim reacted on the duo’s posts. 

Prakash Kaur is veteran actor Dharmendra’s first wife and has four children with him: sons, Sunny and Bobby and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. Dharmendra got married to Prakash at the age of 19 in 1954. The Sholay actor also married his co-star Hema Malini and went on to have two daughters with her, Esha and Ahana Deol.

On the work front Sunny and Bobby Deol have co-starred with each other in films like Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana film series and Poster Boys. While Sunny is the current member of parliament from Gurdaspur, Punjab, Bobby was last seen in his recently-released web series Aashram, directed by Prakash Jha. The latter also featured as a cop Vijay Singh in his film, Class Of '83 on Netflix where he trains a bunch of aspiring Mumbai Police candidates to catch a notorious gangster.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X