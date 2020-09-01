Sunny, Bobby Deol share heartfelt posts for their mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMBOBBYDEOL Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol share heartfelt posts for their mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday

Actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol made their mother Prakash Kaur’s birthday extra special by sharing heartfelt posts on social media. The brother duo recently took to their Instagram handles to post beautiful pictures of their mom along with the wishes. Sunny uploaded a photo saying, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM #happybirthday #mom.” In the image the actor is seen sharing a warm moment with his mother on the couch.

On the other hand, the younger brother Bobby shared a photo with Prakash and Sunny on Instagram and captioned it as, “Maa happy birthday.” In the picture Prakash Kaur is at an event, posing with her sons on each side.

Many celebrities like actor Darshan Kumaar, Adhyayan Suman and hairstylist Aalim Hakim reacted on the duo’s posts.

Prakash Kaur is veteran actor Dharmendra’s first wife and has four children with him: sons, Sunny and Bobby and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. Dharmendra got married to Prakash at the age of 19 in 1954. The Sholay actor also married his co-star Hema Malini and went on to have two daughters with her, Esha and Ahana Deol.

On the work front Sunny and Bobby Deol have co-starred with each other in films like Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana film series and Poster Boys. While Sunny is the current member of parliament from Gurdaspur, Punjab, Bobby was last seen in his recently-released web series Aashram, directed by Prakash Jha. The latter also featured as a cop Vijay Singh in his film, Class Of '83 on Netflix where he trains a bunch of aspiring Mumbai Police candidates to catch a notorious gangster.

