Suhana Khan wishes brother Aryan Khan ahead of his 23rd birthday, calls him 'bestie'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUHANAKHAN2 Suhana Khan wishes brother Aryan Khan ahead of his 23rd birthday

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will be celebrating his 23rd birthday on Friday. The star kid is one of the most popular social media sensations and enjoys a huge fan base even before entering the world of cinema. Ahead of his birthday, Aryan's sister Suhana took to Instagram and shared a picture wishing him. Aryan and Suhana were in the UAE recently along with their parents to support their team KKR in the Indian Premier League. Suhana had been sharing many pictures and videos with her siblings, partying in Dubai.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Suhana shared a picture with Aryan from SRK's 55th birthday celebrations on November 2. The picture shows the duo happily posing for the camera. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to my bestie. Jk eww xxx." Other than the pre-birthday wish, Suhana also shared a throwback picture of her mother Gauri Khan posing with her friend. She wrote, "love u" on the picture which showed Gauri in an all-black look flaunting a big smile. Check out the photos here-

Earlier, Suhana had shared many precious moments from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations in Dubai. She shared a picture striking a pose with her father Shah Rukh Khan and brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan that went viral on the internet. In the photo, Suhana is seen standing in between of Aryan and Shah Rukh while the superstar holds AbRam. The Burj Khalifa can be seen in the backdrop.

On Aryan's face, Suhana has keyed in this message: "He wont let me post this pic but I want to so I'm gonna do this @_aryan_" She also mentioned: "Fam time" along with a cake and smiling emoji.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar turned 55 this year and his fans made the occasion special by donating 5500 PPE kits and masks in his name. Later, he took to social media to express his gratitude and said, "Hi everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes that I have been getting on social media and how much love you guys are spreading... to all the loving fans and all the boys and girls.

More than wishing me on my birthday, I know some of the work that you boys and girls have been doing, giving your time and resources to people who are in need right now, in these times, the PPE kits that you have been doing, the blood donations that have been happening, going and helping out people everywhere, I think that's the most wonderful work we can do because you can't be a loverboy like me without spreading love! So, thank you all of you for spreading the love."

