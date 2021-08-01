Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA_KHAN11_, GAURI KHAN Suhana Khan creates charcoal portrait for mom Gauri Khan, latter finds it 'therapeutic'

Bollywood superstar's Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan treated her fans and followers with her artistic side. She tried her hands at creating a sweet portrait of her mother. Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a short clip of her artwork, where she can be seen writing ‘Mom’ before adding a heart to her artwork.

Gauri re-shared the clip of the artwork on her Instagram stories and revealed that charcoal art has proven to be 'extremely therapeutic'. She said, "Charcoal art, a form of dry art…. extremely therapeutic" with the hashtag ‘portrait’.

Take a look:

Gauri and Suhana share a beautiful mother-daughter bond. Last week, Gauri took the photographers hat and clicked some beautiful pictures of Suhana. While sharing the post, Gauri wrote, "Yes !!!! Blue is my favourite colour".

In the pictures, Suhana looked extremely beautiful in the casual look. She chose to wear a white top with denim shorts. She completed the look with dewy make-up. She can be seen holding a soft drink as she strikes multiple poses for the camera.

Suhan also shared the same pictures on her Instagram and wrote, "Pretend it's a Pepsi and I'm Cindy Crawford :)"

The post was bombarded with compliments from her friends and followers. While fans were mesmerised by Suhana's pictures, it was Shah Rukh Khan's comment that took away the limelight. The superstar said, "Whatever colour you take the picture in, and Suhana is in it….is our favourite colour." Not just SRK, many other celebs complimented Suhana. Maheep Kapoor wrote, "stunning Suhana." Pakistani actress Mahira Khan also commented, "How gorgeous is Suhana! MashAllah."

On the other hand, while Suhana is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she has already featured in short film called The Grey Part Of Blue. Sharing the film on YouTube, the director had written, “Incredibly happy to finally release The Grey Part of Blue. I am blessed to have worked alongside the most amazing and talented set of people, throughout what has been the most incredible journey. What a year, and what an experience."

Suhana Khan is in New York where she is completing her studies. She is studying filmmaking.