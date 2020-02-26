Stop burning my country: Bollywood celebrities appeal for calm amid Delhi riots

Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
Reacting to the ongoing Delhi riots, Bollywood celebrities like Hansal Mehta, Shruti Seth, Rekha Bhardwaj, Vir Das and others took to Twitter and appealed the people to keep their calm.

New Delhi Updated on: February 26, 2020 12:38 IST
Bollywood celebrities like Hansal Mehta, Shruti Seth, Rekha Bhardwaj, Vir Das and others took to Twitter and appealed the people to keep their calm as the law and order situation worsened in Delhi. Several localities in Delhi, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jaffrabad witnessed unprecedented violence on Monday and Tuesday as pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed during which many people lost their lives and many were left injured. The situation is going out of hand and Section 144 has already been imposed at various places in the capital city for a month.

Reacting to the violence and appealing the citizens to stay calm, singer Sona Mohapatra wrote, “Abominable, Loathsome. Repugnant, Vile & Heartbreaking stories I hear & see, #Delhi . #India this isn’t what we ever want to be.” Filmmaker and singer Rekha Bhardwaj said, “There is a conflict , confusion inside me coz i am continuously praying for peace, for giving wisdom n peace n kindness in hearts of miscreants, praying for divine intervention and a miracle.. at the same time reading news of only pain violence sufferings is disheartening!”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also tweeted, “No protester wants riots. No rioter wants protests.”  Javed Akhtar, comedian Vir Das, actress Sandhya Mridul and many others also expressed their views about the current situation through their tweets.

Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan shared a video of Delhi violence and wrote, “Our country feels like the wounded boy towards the end of this video.”

 

