Stop burning my country: Bollywood celebrities appeal for calm amid Delhi riots

Bollywood celebrities appeal for calm amid Delhi riots

Bollywood celebrities like Hansal Mehta, Shruti Seth, Rekha Bhardwaj, Vir Das and others took to Twitter and appealed the people to keep their calm as the law and order situation worsened in Delhi. Several localities in Delhi, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jaffrabad witnessed unprecedented violence on Monday and Tuesday as pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed during which many people lost their lives and many were left injured. The situation is going out of hand and Section 144 has already been imposed at various places in the capital city for a month.

Reacting to the violence and appealing the citizens to stay calm, singer Sona Mohapatra wrote, “Abominable, Loathsome. Repugnant, Vile & Heartbreaking stories I hear & see, #Delhi . #India this isn’t what we ever want to be.” Filmmaker and singer Rekha Bhardwaj said, “There is a conflict , confusion inside me coz i am continuously praying for peace, for giving wisdom n peace n kindness in hearts of miscreants, praying for divine intervention and a miracle.. at the same time reading news of only pain violence sufferings is disheartening!”

Abominable, Loathsome. Repugnant, Vile & Heartbreaking stories I hear & see, #Delhi . #India this isn’t what we ever want to be. — SONAdevi (@sonamohapatra) February 26, 2020

There is a conflict , confusion inside me coz i am continuously praying for peace, for giving wisdom n peace n kindness in hearts of miscreants, praying for divine intervention and a miracle.. at the same time reading news of only pain violence sufferings is disheartening! — rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) February 26, 2020

अंडा मछली छूकर जिनको पाप लगे

उनका पूरा हाथ लहू में डूबा है

It’s so sad to see what’s happening in the capital of our country. — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) February 25, 2020

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also tweeted, “No protester wants riots. No rioter wants protests.” Javed Akhtar, comedian Vir Das, actress Sandhya Mridul and many others also expressed their views about the current situation through their tweets.

the level of violence is being increased in Delhi . All the Kapil Mishras are being unleashed . An atmosphere is being created to convince an average Delhiite that it is all because of the anti CAA protest and in a few days the Delhi Police will go for “ the final solution “ — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 25, 2020

No protester wants riots. No rioter wants protests. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 24, 2020

So many of my friends were willing to ignore 2002 in favour of development. So many of my friends were willing to accept anything better than the rudderless dynastic rule. The one time I wish I never would have had to say “I told you so...” #DelhiRiots #DelhiBurning 💔 — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) February 25, 2020

Dear Indian uncles who have spent years with silent pent up bigotry and racism in them who now casually pass that off as patriotism because it matches the govt narrative,



Hating people isn't the same thing as loving India.



You're not a patriot, you're a goddam creep. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 25, 2020

We live in a world where people are still defending this. Some even owning it. With pride. Let’s stop worrying about going to hell. We’re here. — Sandhya Mridul (@sandymridul) February 24, 2020

Heartbroken. Ashamed. Disgusted. Helpless. Enraged. Devastated. Shocked.

Yup. That’s me right now. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) February 25, 2020

Stop burning my country! — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) February 25, 2020

Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan shared a video of Delhi violence and wrote, “Our country feels like the wounded boy towards the end of this video.”

Our country feels like the wounded boy towards the end of this video.

pic.twitter.com/Yr5uhYWchH — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) February 26, 2020

