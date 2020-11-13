Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti says, 'This Diwali Sushant Wali'

Shweta Singh Kirti has urged people to celebrate Diwali as her late brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, would, by sharing love and by kindling hope in the hearts of many. "This Diwali.... Sushant Wali. Let's share love and kindle hope in hearts of many. This Diwali let's celebrate in SSR'S Way. #Diwali4SSR," Shweta wrote on social media, along with an image of Sushant dressed in traditional attire.

The image read: "This Diwali let's celebrate in SSR's way. Sushant loved to bring happiness in everyone's life. Let us do some good work on this Diwali as Sushant did. Buy candles/diyas from local small retailers/poor/needy people so that they too can celebrate this festival. Try to distribute sweets to those who cannot afford. Keep humanity alive and help the needy."

This Diwali.... Sushant Wali. Let’s share love and kindle hope in hearts of many. This Diwali let’s celebrate in SSR’S Way. #Diwali4SSR pic.twitter.com/6Qx3bnpZnm — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 12, 2020

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.

The late actor's California-based sister keeps on posting about her brother, shares throwback videos, and seeks justice for her brother.

Teaching Freyjaa and Nirvanh Bhagvad Gita and practicing it’s teachings in our daily lives.Heart shattering pain and deep restlessness and hopelessness can only be handled by spirituality.A strong heart can handle any adversity 🙏❤️🙏 #BhagvadGita #Krishna #OurGuide #GoodOverEvil pic.twitter.com/LQcB3upkpf — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 10, 2020

On a related note, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Friday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with a drugs related case in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. Rampal, who was summoned for questioning in a drugs case arrived at the NCB office around 11.10 a.m.

The summons to Rampal came in the wake of his South African model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's questioning for 12 hours on two consecutive days on Wednesday and Thursday as part of the NCB's ongoing investigation into the Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus which is under a scanner since the past three months. Her brother, Agisialos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB on October 19 in a drugs-related case. The development comes four days after Rampal's house was raided by the NCB sleuths.