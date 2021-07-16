SS Rajamouli overwhelmed with Roar of RRR’s success: ‘As if we released the trailer itself’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RRR RRR poster featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR

RRR fans were in treat when SS Rajamouli shared a making-of-the-film video of their upcoming pan-India project featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. The video was instantly showered with immense love from fans. Overwelmed with the response, Rajamouli took to Twitter on Friday to share his excitement thank fans for all the love.

"He wrote, “Thank you all for the wonderful reception for the Making Video of #RRRMovie.. It is almost like as if we released the trailer itself…”

The video was shared by Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR on social media on Thursday.

Ram Charan posted the video titled "Roar Of RRR", and captioned it: "An experience that is the result of the hard work of many! Excited to share a glimpse of @RRRMovie, a labour of love of hundreds of cast and crew members."

Jr NTR uploaded the video with the caption: "We hustle, we have fun! It has been such an exciting experience to work with this team for @RRRMovie. A journey I will forever cherish. Happy to share a glimpse into the making of #RRRMovie."

SS Rajamouli film -- "Roudram Ranam Rudhiram" -- is said to be one of the costliest films ever produced in India. "RRR" is set against the backdrop of the independence era. The period drama is a fictional account starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against British and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

The film, which is directed by "Bahubali" maker SS Rajamouli, also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, and is slated to release on October 13. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and other Indian languages.