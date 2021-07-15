Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ RRR Roar of RRR: SS Rajamouli in action, drops BTS video with Jr NTR-Ram Charan

The makers of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR have shared an update with their fans. Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starrer RRR is one of the most-awaited films and the makers on Thursday released 'Roar of RRR.' The BTS video dropped online, shows the director and the technical crew in action. It shows massive sets and the lead actors enacting their scenes. Well, with this clip, the makers of RRR re-confirmed that the film will release in theatres on October 13.

The making video gave a glimpse of how grand the film will be, showing how the sets erected by the art director play a huge part in the film.

Recently, Ram Charan and Jr NTR resumed the shooting of RRR in Hyderabad. The film is in its final leg of shooting and is expected to be wrapped soon.

Sharing the video, Rajamouli wrote, "A glimpse into the making of @RRRMovie Hope you all love it." Here's the video:

Calling shooting for the film an 'exciting experience', Jr NTR wrote, "We hustle, we have fun! It has been such an exciting experience to work with this team for @RRRMovie. A journey I will forever cherish. Happy to share a glimpse into the making of #RRRMovie. #RoarOfRRR @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08."

Ram Charan, on the other hand, called it a 'labour of love.' He wrote "An experience that is the result of the hard work of many! Excited to share a glimpse of @RRRMovie, a labour of love of hundreds of cast and crew members."

For the unversed, RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Bahubali maker SS Rajamouli's mega-ambitious Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is being planned for a release in 10 languages -- nine Indian languages and English. The film unites Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and also casts Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, besides a smattering of international actors.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu launches production house Outsiders Films