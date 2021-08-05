Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood congratulates Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Tokyo Olympic win

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood congratulates Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Tokyo Olympics win

India men's hockey team defeated Germany 5-4 in a high-intensity goal fest to win the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020, their first medal in Olympics after a gap of 41 years. India had won last at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. People all over the country are thrilled and have flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages. Bollywood stars also took to their social media to laud the men's hockey team for their efforts and a glorious win.

Shah Rukh led Bollywood stars in wishing the team. The superstar tweeted, "Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match." The actor had already been rooting for India's win in Hockey for both men and women teams.

Actor Akshay Kumar also tweeted, "Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020"

India fought back brilliantly from a two-goal deficit to score an impressive 5-4 win that reminded its fans of the glory days when the Indians were a force to reckon with in World hockey. Simranjeet Singh scored two goals while Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, and Hardik Singh scored a goal apiece for India while for Germany Oruz, Furk, Nicolas Whellen, and Windfeder were on target.