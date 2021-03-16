Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE, DIVYA AGARWAL Splitsvilla host Rannvijay Singha showered with birthday wishes from Sunny Leone, Varun Sood & Divya Agarwal

Rannvijay Singha who is currently hosting the 13th season of the dating reality show Splitsvilla turned a year older on Tuesday. On this special occasion, Rannvijay was showered with lots of love from fans, followers, and friends. Rannvijay's Splitsvilla co-host and actress Sunny Leone also took to her Instagram and shared some fun pictures with the birthday boy. Both Sunny and Rannvijay share a great bond personal life as well. Sunny captioned the pictures, "Happy Birthday to my big little brother @rannvijaysingha !!Wish you all the love and happiness this year. As we both know it’s going to be the best year ahead! God Bless you Brother!!"

Varun Sood who has worked with Rannvijay o several projects also wished Rannvijay to make his day special. He shared a picture of himself and Rannvijay in which the duo was all smiles and he simply wrote, "Happy birthday Bhai!!"

Divya Agrawal also wished Roadies fame Rannvijay with a sweet post. Taking to her Instagram Divya posted a picture and wrote, "@rannvijaysingha words are less to explain why you are so important for me, you have been through my thick n thin be it personal or professional advice. I’m blessed to have you as my brother ️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY BHAI. Thank you for everything"

Rannvijay recently surprised his fans with good news when he announced that he and his wife Prianka are expecting their second baby soon. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and are parents to a daughter, Kainaat.