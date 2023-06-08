Spiderman star Tom Holland to take a break from acting after The Crowded Room | Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tom Holland said he feels drained out.

Tom Holland has reportedly said that he is taking a break from acting after a particularly strenuous role in the Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room. The actor who is best known for playing Peter Parker in the popular Spider-Man film franchise, stars in. The Crowded Room as Danny Sullivan, a man arrested for his involvement in a shooting in 1979.

According to a report in Extra, Tom Holland said that he had “loved the learning curve of becoming a producer”, but juggling those responsibilities while playing a character with severe mental illness had pushed him too far.”

He also added “I’ve lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me. There did come a time when I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low. I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was. I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain.”

In the aspect of mental health, when asked about his emotions he said, “It was a tough time, for sure. We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure.”

For the unversed, Holland has previously spoken about trying to protect his mental health in the public eye, including taking a break from social media and being sober. He said the show had helped him understand his mental health better, saying it helped him with “recognizing triggers” and “things that stress me out”.

Holland stars in The Crowded Room opposite Amanda Seyfried. The series was written by A Beautiful Mind writer Akiva Goldsman. Tom Holland also serves as an executive producer on the 10-part series, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 9.

