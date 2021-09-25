Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHANLAL, KAMAL HAASAN SP Balasubrahmanyam's first death anniversary: Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan & others remember singer

It has been a year since legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam AKA SPB left for his heavenly abode. The singer died on September 25, 2020, after being infected with COVID-19. On his first death anniversary, several fans and celebrities remembered him and paid special tributes on their social media platforms. Actor Mohanlal and Kamal Hasan shared pictures and videos with the legendary singer in order to pay homage.

Actor Mohanlal shared a video shared of SP Balasubrahmanyam singing one of his famous songs in Telugu. He wrote, "In our hearts forever and always with his celestial voice that remains unparalleled. Remembering #SPBalasubrahmanyam Sir on his First Death Anniversary (sic)."

Sharing throwback pictures, Kamal Haasan tweeted in Tamil which loosely translated as, "People do become what they preach. My brother Balu dedicated his entire life to music. That's why he has become a voice today. He has left the world, but his soul still revolves around us."

His fans also took to social media platforms and remembered the legend by sharing their favourite songs of him. The hashtags #SPBalasubrahmanyam and #SPBForever are trending on Twitter.

In a career spanning over five decades, S P Balasubrahmanyam gave his voice to more than 40,000 songs in as many as 16 languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.