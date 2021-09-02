South actor Siddharth expresses shock as Twitterati mourns his death instead of Sidharth Shukla

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ACTORSIDDHARTH Twitter confuses Sidharth Shukla's death to Siddharth

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday after suffering a major heart attack. He was brought to the hospital dead. His family, fri4ends and fans have been mourning the shocking demise since the morning. Social media is flooded with shocking messages and condolences for the family. However, a few social media users confused South actor Siddharth with Sidharth Shukla and shared his pictures with a mourning note. Rang De Basanti star took to Twitter to say he is 'speechless' and claimed that one cannot be surprised anymore.

Siddharth shared a tweet that showed his picture with the message 'RIPSidharth'. He said, "This tweet and the replies. Nothing should surprise us these days I guess. I'm speechless." in another tweet, he said, "Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to?"

Siddharth also condoled the death of Sidharth Shukla. He reacted to actor Nakuul Mehta's tweet and said, "Profound condolences to the family, friends and fans of young #SiddharthShukla .. Gone too soon."

Sidharth gained a lot of popularity with 'Bigg Boss 13', which he won, and 'Balika Vadhu'. He did a number of television and reality shows and also acted in the popular 2014 film ‘Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania', starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt as the leads. A team of five doctors conducted a postmortem on Thursday and the mortal remains of the actor will be kept at Cooper Hospital on Thursday night. The family will conduct the last rites on Friday.

Actor Salman Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to mourn the death of TV actor Sidharth Shukla. He took to Twitter and wrote: "Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP".