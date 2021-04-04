Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GHUMCHITHIOFFICIAL Soumitra Chatterjee's wife Deepa passes away at Kolkata hospital

Deepa Chatterjee, the wife of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, died at a Kolkata hospital on Sunday morning, her family said. Deepa who was 83 years old was admitted to the hospital on March 31.

In a statement, Paulami Bose revealed that her mother Deepa Chatterjee was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata's Beleghata because of deteriorating health and informed that she died last night due to kidney failure: "Maa breathed her last around 2:55 am. She died of kidney failure," news agency PTI quoted her as saying. Deepa Chatterjee had reportedly been battling diabetes for the past 45 years.

Speaking to Calcutta Times, Paulami Bose said her mother lost the zeal to live after the death of Soumitra Chatterjee in November last year. In a heart-wrenching statement, Paulami Bose told CT: "After Bapi (dad Soumitra Chatterjee) left us in November, maa lost the will to live. She kept on telling us, 'Please let me go now'."

Deepa was a badminton champion. She had also acted in films like 'Durga' and 'Bilombito Loy'. She also appeared in Catherine Berge's documentary on Soumitra Chatterjee's career titled Gaach (1998). She married Soumitra in 1960.

Soumitra Chatterjee, a multiple award-winning actor, died in November last year following a long battle with various ailments after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 85 years old. The actor's funeral was held with gun salute and was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with several popular personalities from the Bengali film industry.

