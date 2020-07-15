Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONUSOOD Sonu Sood to write book on experience of helping migrant workers

Actor Sonu Sood is now all set to come up with a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers reach their hometowns during the Covid lockdown. "The past three and half months have been a kind of a life-changing experience for me, living with the migrants for 16 to 18 hours a day and sharing their pain. When I go to see them off as they begin their journey back home, my heart is filled with joy and relief. Seeing the smiles on their faces, the tears of happiness in their eyes has been the most special experience of my life, and I pledged that I'll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones," Sonu declared.

"I believe I came to this city for this -- it was my purpose. I want to thank god for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heart beats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states, where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences, stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book," her said, about the book that is to be published by Penguin Random House India.

On Monday Sonu said he would provide financial assistance to over 400 families of deceased and injured migrant workers, hit by the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The "Dabangg" actor got in touch with the authorities of various states, including, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and took relevant information --addresses and bank details-- of the migrants who lost their lives.

"I've decided to help families of the deceased or injured migrants for them to have a secure future. I feel it's my personal responsibility to support them," Sood said in a statement.

The 46-year-old has been arranging transport for thousands of migrants desperate to return to their home states. Last month, the actor arranged for chartered flights to help fly over 300 migrant workers.

