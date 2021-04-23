Image Source : TWITTER/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood tests negative for Covid-19

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Friday announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting the deadly virus earlier this week. The actor shared the happy news with his fans via social media by sharing a photo of himself posing with a victory sign. As per the covid norms, Sonu wore a mask in the picture. The actor who tested positive for the virus on April 17, took to his Twitter handle to announce the news.

With a green colour graphic paintbrush, he drew '-ve' on his victory pose photo. Keeping the caption short yet apt, he wrote, "Tested: COVID-19 Negative".

Take a look:

Earlier on April 17, Sonu informed his fans that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on his Instagram handle. "Hi everyone this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember I am always there for you all," he wrote.

On a related note, the 47-year-old actor took the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention at a hospital in Amritsar, Punjab. The actor also launched "Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life", an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated and raise awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.

Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Sonu Sood has been at the forefront to help people. From arranging transport for stranded migrant workers to helping patients with medical treatments and medicines, the actor has been hailed for his humanitarian work.

Meanwhile, recently Sonu Sood authored the book 'I Am No Messiah'. In his memoir, Sonu combines the extraordinary experiences of his journey from Moga to Mumbai. Honest, inspirational and heart-warming, this is the story of Sonu Sood and of the people whose lives he continues to transform.

On the professional front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.

Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', which is slated to release on November 5, this year.

