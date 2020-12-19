Image Source : SONU SOOD INSTAGRAM Sonu Sood offers help to delivery boy's family who died in road accident

Actor Sonu Sood has been forwarding his helping hand to the people in need since the COVID19 pandemic started to disrupt the lives of the people. Recently, he offered help to a delivery boy's family who died in a road accident. Delivery boy Satish Parasnath Gupta was hit by a speeding Mercedes car after which he was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he died during treatment. When Sonu came to know this, he contacted his family and promised to help them financially.

Sonu sood has been in the news lately for the all the applaud he has been getting for his selfless work. Other than the Humanitarian Award and PETA Personality of the Year, Sonu revealed that he has started getting films with the leading roles now. During a virtual session of "We The Women" on Friday, Sood opened up about how 2020 has changed his personal and professional life, especially his image of an actor, who has previously played villain in films such as "Simmba", "R…Rajkumar" and "Arundhati".

"I am getting all hero roles now. I have got four-five brilliant scripts. Let’s hope... It''s new beginnings, new innings, it is a new pitch and it will be nice fun," the actor said.

He recalled that during the shooting of his upcoming Telugu movie "Acharya", South superstar Chiranjeevi expressed reservations about hitting him for a scene, given his new found image of a hero. "We were doing an action sequence and Chiranjeevi sir said, ‘You being in the film is a big problem for us because I can’t hit you in the action scene’. He said if he does that people will curse him.

"There was another sequence where he was placing his feet on me but that too was reshot," Sood said.

The 47-year-old actor also revealed that the makers of another Telugu film have changed the script according to his new image, meaning that he will have to shoot his portions again.

During the lockdown, Sood had launched an initiative to help reunite migrant workers who were stranded in Mumbai with their families in distant corners of the country. He and his team rolled out a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with the workers and then arrange transportation - buses, trains and even chartered flights as well as food for the stranded migrants.

(With PTI inputs)