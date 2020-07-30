Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sonu Sood gifts migrant labourers 3 Lakh job offers on his birthday

Sonu Sood is celebrating his 47th birthday today. The Bollywood actor has been helping migrant labourers and distressed workers in every way possible. He has been a 'real-life hero' and 'messiah of migrants' in the times of coronavirus pandemic. From reuniting these migrant workers with their families to providing them food shelters, Sonu has done it all. He took the risk to come to the forefront and provide a helping hand to everyone who was affected by the dire situation. And now it seems that he has moved one step ahead as on his special day he took to his social media and announced as many as 3 Lakh job offers for the migrant workers who in the difficult times also lost their jobs. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "मेरे जन्मदिन के अवसर पे मेरे प्रवासी भाइयों के लिए Pravasi Rojgar.com का 3 लाख नौकरियों के लिए मेरा करार। ये सभी अच्छे वेतन, PF,ESI और अन्य लाभ प्रदान करते हैं। धन्यवाद् AEPC, CITI, Trident, Quess Corp, Amazon, Sodexo, Urban Co , Portea और अन्य सभी का। #AbIndiaBanegaKamyaab."

This translates to, "For my overseas brothers on the occasion of my birthday Pravasi Rojgar.com. My contract for 3 lakh jobs. All these provide good salary, PF, ESI and other benefits. Thanks AEPC, CITI, Trident, Quess Corp, Amazon, Sodexo, Urban Co, Portea and all others.#AbIndiaBanegaKamyaab."

Now that the shooting of various Television shows have begun, comedian Kapil Sharma also began with his 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' The first guest to be invited post lockdown was none other than Sonu Sood who in the recent promo shared by the makers was seen getting emotional. As he gets thank you messages from migrant workers, he can be seen getting teary-eyed.

Coming back to the app, it was launched on Wednesday to offer support to workers in finding the right job opportunities in various sectors across the country. Sood has come out with a free of cost online platform called 'Pravasi Rojgar', which will provide all the necessary information and right linkages to find jobs. The 47-year-old actor said, "Lot of thinking, planning and preparation have gone into designing this initiative over the last few months, in order to ensure that it is holistic and builds on the work already being done in the country.

"Extensive consultations have been held with top organisations that're involved at the grassroots level in skilling and placing the youth below the poverty line, NGOs, philanthropic organisations, government functionaries, strategy consultants, technology start ups and above all the returned migrants whom I have helped," Sood said in a statement.

According to the release, the online platform has over 500 reputed companies related to construction, apparel, healthcare, engineering, BPOs, security, automobile, e-commerce and logistics sectors, offering job opportunities.

-With PTI inputs

