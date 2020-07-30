Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONUSOOD Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: 5 movies in which the 'real-life hero' excelled himself

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was just an actor but after the strike of the coronavirus pandemic, he became a 'hero' and that of a real-life one. Thanks to his effort of sending stranded migrant workers back to their home town by arranging special buses, trains, and flights. Not only this, but his banter with people asking him for help also caught him catch the attention of many. On the work front, Sonu has been part of some super-entertaining films and has always left everyone impressed with not just his handsome looks but also great acting skills. As the actor turns 47 today on July 30, let's have a look at some of his Bollywood films that won our hearts.

1. Entertainment:

Despite the fact that the film featured South and Bollywood fame Prakash Raj, but Sonu managed to leave a mark with his dialogues and screen presence.

2. Dabangg

Sonu was seen playing the role of the villain Chedi Singh and the strength and power he displayed is still spoken about.

3. Singh Is King

Who can forget Lakhan Singh, the forced villain of the film Singh Is King? Sonu's talent of doing comedy in the film also left a deep impact.

4. R Rajkumar:

In this film, he became the hardcore villain Shivraj Gujjar who could go to any extent for his passion. Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha were seen in the main lead with him in R Rajkumar.

5. Simmba:

Sonu Sood's last release as villain was Simba with Ranveer Singh, in which he played the role of Dhruv Ranade whose calm face and cool voice could create shuddering in someone's spine.

