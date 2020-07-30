Sonu Nigam Birthday Special: Best Romantic songs of the Bollywood singer that leave us mesmerized

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONUNIGAMOFFICIAL Best Romantic songs of the Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam has given his fans countless romantic songs in his career spanning over three decades. He can not just transform his voice into magic but his songs take you into a different world altogether. The singer knows how to fill each word with emotions, be it classics like Kal Ho Na Ho, Abhi Mujme Kahin, Suraj Hua Madham, Yeh Dil Deewana, Satrangi Re and others. As the singer turns 47 today, let's have a look at his best romantic songs that can leave you mesmerized every time you hear them.

Suraj Hua Madham - Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Mere Haath Mein - Fanaa

Main Agar Kahoon - Om Shaanti Om

Inn Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein - Jodha Akbar

Shukran Allah - Kurbaan

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin - Agneepath

