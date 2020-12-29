Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONNALLI SEYGALL Sonnalli Seygall joins Sunny Leone in Vikram Bhatt's web series Anamika

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, best known for "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" film series, will feature alongside Sunny Leone in director Vikram Bhatt's upcoming web show "Anamika". Billed as a Gun Fu action series, "Anamika" is written and directed by Bhatt.

"Sonnalli joining the cast is going to be a very interesting thing for the web series. She plays a very crucial part in 'Anamika'," the filmmaker, known for horror movies like "Raaz" and "1920", said in a statement.

Sharing photos with Sunny and Vikram on Instagram, Sonnalli posted: "So excited to be part of #Anamika with @sunnyleone and directed by @vikrampbhatt."

On the other hand, actress Sunny Leone, wrote "Anamika- watch and see the story unfold with the beautiful @sonnalliseygall & Directed by @vikrampbhatt @mxplayer."

Reacting to the post, Sonnalli commented, "Woohoo can’t wait girl."

"With the lovely ladies! Anamika is about two trained assassins and Imagine me with a clapboard in the middle @sunnyleone @sonnalliseygall @mxplayer," Vikram Bhatt said.

The 10-episode series is being shot in Mumbai and the first schedule is expected to be wrapped soon. Vikram Bhatt is also producing the show under the banner of Loneranger alongside Krishna Bhatt. "Anamika" is slated to be released on MX Player.

(With PTI inputs)