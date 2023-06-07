Sonnalli Seygall's FIRST photos from her wedding with hotelier boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani out

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Sonnalli Seygall

The first photos from Sonnalli Seygall's wedding ceremony are here! The Pyaar ka Punchnama fame actress is all set to get married to her long-time boyfriend and hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani on June 7 (Wednesday). It will be a traditional Sikh wedding and the guests have started arriving for the ceremony. The list includes several popular stars like director Luv Ranjan, Raai Laxmi, Shama Sikander and Chahatt Khanna. A video of Sonnalli arriving at a Gurudwara for the Anand Karaj ceremony was released online by several fanpages. Sonnalli looked beautiful in a pastel pink-silver saree.

Luv Ranjan was among the people who carried the Phoolon Ki Chadar over the bride’s head during her entry. She was accompanied by her pet dog, who is colour-coordinating with Sonnalli's wedding outfit.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISonnalli Seygall's wedding photo

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISonnalli Seygall's wedding FIRST photos

According to recent reports, the actress who has been dating Ashesh for over five years didn’t wish to address the media about her wedding or relationship and wanted to keep it a surprise.

Recently, the first photos of the bride and groom were shared online by mehendi artist, Veena Nagda. Sharing photos with Sonnalli and Ashesh, she wrote, "Congratulations to this lovely couple @sonnalliseygall and @asheshlsajnani Wish you a happily married life."

Ashesh's Instagram bio reads, "Entrepreneur | Hotelier | Restauranteur | Truck Daddy | Classic Cars | 4x4 | Swiss Sindhi". He owns Opa Hospitality, under which he operates a few cafes and restaurants in Mumbai such as Via Bombay, Le Cafe, and Bombay Food Truck.

On the professional front, Sonnalli also starred in the romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, the sequel to her debut film, in 2015. She also made a cameo appearance in Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as Kartik Aaryan's girlfriend. The actress, who was last seen in Jai Mummy Di in 2020, sets the internet on fire as she keeps treating her fans and followers with her hot and bold photos on her Instagram account.

ALSO READ: Prabhas asked about marriage plans amid dating rumours with Kriti Sanon, Adipurush actor's reply goes viral

Latest Entertainment News