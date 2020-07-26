Sonam Kapoor shares adorable 'birthday countdown' videos for husband Anand Ahuja

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor shares adorable 'birthday countdown' video for husband Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman husband Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable celebrity couples and leave no stone unturned in impressing their fans with their public appearances or social media PDA. Well, birthdays and anniversaries call for a special post and how could the 'Khooburat' actress stay behind in wishing the man of his life. FYI, her latest birthday video for Anand happens to be a 'birthday countdown' post as there are still few days left his special day. Showering love over her designer husband, Sonam posted an IGTV video on Instagram where she is seen talking about the countdown, which will continue for the next seven days until her husband's birthday. As a part of the countdown, Sonam will be guessing some of the all-time favourite things of the Bhaane label owner. In the wake of the same, she shared two videos speaking about Anand's favourite sneakers out of the ones he owns and his most favourite musical artists on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Taking to Instagram and sharing the video about the sneakers, Sonam wrote, "Anand’s Birthday Countdown. It’s Anand’s birthday in a week, and I’m stoked! Starting today, for the next seven days—I’m going to be guessing some of his all-time favourite things. Beginning with a relatively easier one, sneakers! I have mentioned a few more than just seven here, only to cover my bases! I hope I’ve gotten these right, otherwise, I’m in trouble haha. @anandahuja How’d I do? Also, here's a bonus question - If you had to choose between me and your sneakers, who'd you choose? (I suggest you think carefully before answering this one) #HappyBirthdayAnand #BirthdayWeek #EverydayPhenomenal #BirthdayCountdown #Sneakers Also thanks @henryvinoth and @aabhineet for the help!"

While the next video about the singers was captioned, "Anand’s Birthday Countdown Up next, are some of Anand’s most favourite musical artists. This one was a little tricky because he’s into a lot of genres. So I’m just going to try my best here haha. Now, anyone who knows him knows that he’s a hip-hop fanatic; but to me, it came as a pleasant surprise to know that he’s into Indian classical as well (in a big way). I think his varied choices in music is what makes him so interesting! @anandahuja can’t wait for the 30th! Let me know if you guys like the same artists as well!"

Followers of the celebrity chimed in the comment section gushing over Sonam's love for Anand Ahuja. The couple got married in May 2018 after dating for several years.

Sonam, who returned to London with husband Anand Ahuja was recently trolled after she shared a video working out in the open. A Twitter user claimed that she didn't follow the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule after arriving in London and accused her of "putting lives in danger." However, Sonam, in her latest tweet, clarified that she clicked the picture in "her own garden" that is attached to her building and stated she has been "fully quarantining" in her house, contrary to the claims made by the user. "I'm in my own garden attached to my building dude... fully quarantining...people have too much time... just ignore," wrote Sonam Kapoor on Monday, retweeting the post of another user who jumped to her defense.

I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore https://t.co/PiYvzDsWTn — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 19, 2020

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Previously, she featured in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside her father Anil Kapoor, actors Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

