Sonam Kapoor, R Balki recall fond memories as Padman turns 2: Its been a truly humbling experience

The National Award-winning film Padman on Sunday completed two years of its release, and its director R. Balki is super proud to be associated with such crucial project, which is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. The film starrer Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte, Sonam recalled her experience of shooting for the film and shared a video that described her memories.

Sonam wrote, “Creating a movie around social issues has always had its challenges. But as Padman completes 2 years, its been a truly humbling experience for me to play the part of Pari. Balki sir, it was a privilege to work with a leader such as yourself along with @akshaykumar and @radhikaofficial! You are and always will be an inspiration to me! Last but not the least, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Arunachalam Muruganantham, whose selfless perseverance for the safety of women in our country was simply extraordinary and I'm honoured that you trusted us to tell your story to the world. #Padman”

On the other hand, R. Balki told IANS "'Padman' was possibly one of the most special films. It is the world's first mainstream feature film to tackle menstrual hygiene. The biggest service the film did was to make the word 'pad' a lot more easy for people to say. It's proven research that the film is one of the biggest contributors to creating menstrual hygiene awareness in India.”

He added, "Even the government has taken a lot of initiatives after the film's release. Sanitary napkins' manufacturers were provided with land and machines. I thank Mr. Muruganantham to bring such a big change in the country"

Released in February 2018, PadMan was backed by Akshay's wife and author Twinkle Khanna.

