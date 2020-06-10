Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor gets birthday surprise from 'the best team in the world' | VIDEO

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday. The actress was flooded with wishes and heartfelt greeting on social media. From fans to celebrities, everyone wished the actress on her special day. However, it was the surprise birthday gift from her team that melted her heart. Sonam's team recreated the actress's film's songs and made a video to wish her. In the clip, they are seen dancing to all her popular songs. Sharing the video, Sonam wrote, "My team made me an awesome birthday video! To the best team in the world.. I miss you guys so much.. thanks for making the best video ever. I can't wait to see all of you and hug you tight. Hopefully soon! Love you guys so much."

Reacting to the video, Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor commented, "Means this video should play on loop constantly it belongs in the hall of fame @vaishnavpraveen @kareenakapoorkhan has demanded a solo." The actress's mother Sunita Kapoor also shared the video and lauded the efforts of the team. She said, "What a fabulous effort made by the best team ever. You guys are too good." father Anil Kapoor said, "It’s got repeat value Sonam ... kudos to the."

On Sonam's birthday, Anil Kapoor shared a beautiful photo of the actress and showered her with love. He captioned the photo: "To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! ‬ ‪Love You, Always!"

Also, Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor had the cutest birthday wish for her as she called her the 'Best Friend'. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my sister. There are countless things I wouldn’t have (a career) or be (a stylist/producer) without you but I think the most valuable gifts you have given me are your belief in me and that lurking idealism that comes so easily to you. The way you trust me has taught me that that kind of faith is possible and worth striving for and your idealism has become part of my conscience pushing me to be better every day no matter how cynical I want to get."

"They say never judge a book by its cover and with you it’s a conflict- I’m styling that cover and most people seem to really like it. But what’s under is delightful beyond what people can comprehend until they get to know you. You deserve everything you hope for and have worked for. I love you the most. Best friends forever."

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 2019 film The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She hasn't announced her next film yet.

