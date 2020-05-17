Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor considers curling eyelashes an 'impossible task'

Many girls look up to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for fashion and beauty tips. But curling eyelashes is one that thing which the Neerja actress also finds it difficult to do. On Sunday, Sonam took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she is seen curling her lashes with a curler. "Impossible task," she captioned the image, which is way too relatable for girls.

Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous in the photo. Reacting to it, a user wrote: "so true." Another one commented: "the real struggle." Check out the post here-

Currently, Sonam is spending time with her husband, Anand Ahuja at their house in Delhi amid the lockdown. Recently she showered her love on Anand when she shared a 'husband appreciation post' for him. The actress took to her social media to share a sizzling photo with her husband and appreciated him for handling all her emotions. Sharing a drool-worthy photo on Facebook, Sonam wrote, "Appreciation post for the best husband in the world.. who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I don’t know what I’d do without you @anandahuja love you."

Last week, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Sonam penned down a long note for her husband and wrote, "Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received."

On the Bollywood front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She hasn't announced her next film yet.

(With IANS inputs)

