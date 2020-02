Sonam Kapoor calls Taapsee Pannu a clutter breaker, here's how Thappad reacted

Actress Sonam K. Ahuja has praised actress Taapsee Pannu said that she is quite a clutter breaker. Sonam took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote: "I really like @taapsee she's quite a clutter breaker."

Thanking Sonam, an elated Taapsee replied: "Thank you so much Sonam! So sweet of you. Big hug. It takes all of us to break the clutter we have been stuck in for years."

I really like @taapsee she’s quite a clutter breaker. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 23, 2020

True that . 🤗 https://t.co/flOGR70NY1 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 23, 2020

The "Neerja" actress's tweet comes before the release of Taapsee's upcoming film "Thappad", which revolves around a young married couple and how one day, when the wife is slapped by the husband in front of guests at a house party, the incident triggers off a chain reaction that lead to self-realisation for her, leading to her walking out of the marriage.

"Thappad" also features Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza and Ram Kapoor, among others. The film is slated to release on Friday.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries