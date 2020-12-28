Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor begins shooting for crime thriller 'Blind' in Glasgow

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Monday kick-started the shooting for her crime-thriller 'Blind' in Glasgow. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the commencement of the shoot. He also shared a picture of the clap, which showcased shot 1 to be shot in the day time. "SONAM KAPOOR: CRIME THRILLER STARTS TODAY... Start-to-finish shooting of #Blind - starring #SonamKapoorAhuja - commences today in #Glasgow [#Scotland]," he tweeted.

"Story of a blind police officer in pursuit of a serial killer... Costars #VinayPathak, #PurabKohli and #LilleteDubey."

Directed by Shome Makhija, produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, the movie is scheduled to release in 2021.

The actress in November this year completed 13 years in Bollywood and shared a poster from her first film Saawariya. Alongside, she wrote, "13 years ago I debuted with Saawariya. Each and every moment in this industry has been a blessing. The good bad and ugly has all been intensely cinematic. Thank you India and thank you to each and every filmmaker who believed in me. I’ve been blessed to have worked with the best who’ve pushed me to give my best. ( This image is also my first photo shoot ever, shot by the incredible @patrickdemarchelier for @vogueindia."

Sonam was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor opposite South superstar Salmaan Dulquer. The film did not manage to impress in numbers at the box office.

-With ANI inputs