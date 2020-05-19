Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ASLISONA Sonakshi Sinha: Pandemic made us realise not to take things for granted

Sonakshi Sinha is missing friends and going to work, but doesn't mind sitting at her home in lockdown if "it means that we can stop the spread of the virus". The actress feels fortunate to be at home with her loved ones during the pandemic, and says that the crisis has made everyone realise not to take things for granted. "I miss my friends but that's really not even an issue if you put things in perspective. I'm okay with the lockdown if it means that we can stop the spread of the virus. It made everyone realise not to take things for granted," Sonakshi told IANS while talking about how she is coping up with the lockdown.

Asked about the most challenging thing she had to do during the lockdown, Sonakshi said: "Nothing. I am fortunate to be at home with my loved ones. When you look around and see people who are away from their homes, families, not being able to feed themselves...those are the challenges. My heart goes out to them and all I want to do is help."

The actress understands that "we are all in this together", and is hoping "for the best".

The lockdown might have kept Sonakshi away from work, but also gave her a chance to reconnect with art. Now, the "Dabangg" star has decided to auction her art for a good cause.

"I reconnected with my art during the lockdown and have been wanting to help out on a bigger scale... so I put two and two together and decided to raise funds with my art," she said.

Talking about her influences, Sonakshi said: "I don't have any influences. It's something that just flows from within me, and I keep trying out new things on my own."

Sonakshi has decided to auction her artworks to raise a fund which will help her provide ration kits to daily wage workers. The artworks include digital prints, sketches and large canvas paintings made by the actress. For this initiative, Sonakshi Sinha has collaborated with actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform Fankind.

Sonakshi, daughter of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, feels uniting to help the frontline workers amid the virus outbreak is the "need of the hour".

"Never in our wildest dreams did we think we would ever be in a situation like this... and I feel that if we have a roof over our heads, food on our plates and are able to keep ourselves safe, we are privileged. And being so, it's our duty to take care of those who aren't as fortunate as us," said the actress.

On the work front, she will soon be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride of India". The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage