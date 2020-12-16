Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sona Mohapatra slams Twitter user asking about her MeToo statement on Utsav Chakraborty

Singer Sona Mohapatra is in the headlines yet again for her viral tweets. She is known to speak her mind through various Twitter conversations and posts. Recently, she had opened up about the comedian and YouTuber Utsav Chakraborty sending objectionable messages to others. Regarding the same, a Twitter user asked her if it was her opinion or she was running a MeToo campaign on Twitter against him. Reacting to the tweet, Sona slammed the user and said that she would mute him.

Sona Mohapatra said, "A quick rap on the knuckles to you Mr Anon handle. Yes I have seen screenshots of the messages & pics Mr Utsav used to share with women & also writing a tweet with an opinion isn’t running a campaign. Keep your bulls**t in your corner. Your muted henceforth on my timeline."

She further said, "& Dear @MensDayOutIndia @DeepikaBhardwaj, please know that I understand that - ‘Not all women are angels & Not all men are thugs’. There are good & bad ppl.That the current power structure coming down from centuries is tilted & statistics clearly indicate this too is also true."

The Twitter user had asked, "A Quick Question @sonamohapatra Did you know @Wootsaw personally? Were your ‘campaigns’ against him a matter of ‘knowledge and personal experience’? #MenToo #MeToo #MeTooIndia…"

A quick rap on the knuckles to you Mr Anon handle. Yes I have seen screenshots of the messages & pics Mr Utsav used to share with women & also writing a tweet with an opinion isn’t running a campaign. Keep your bullshit in your corner. Your muted henceforth on my timeline. https://t.co/ETx9rQzbz0 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) December 15, 2020

Earlier in 2018, Sona Mohapatra had actively tweeted against singer-composer Anu Malik for being a judge on Indian Idol when he was accused of sexual harassment by many women. This came after she also accused him of sexual misconduct.

On the other hand, Ursav Chakraborty was also accused to sending sexually explicit messages to women during the Me Too Movement in 2018.