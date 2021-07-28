Somy Ali on Raj Kundra pornography case: I don’t judge those who choose porn as their profession

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOMY ALI Somy Ali

Investigation and arrest of businessman Raj Kundra in the alleged production and distribution of porn content has sent shock waves across the film fraternity. Reacting to his arrest, actress Somy Ali said that she doesn't judge those who are associated with porn as a profession and not talking about sex in general only adds up to the curiosity among people.

"The mere taboo of talking about sex or porn ignites more curiosity. Personally, I don’t judge those who choose porn as their profession as long as no one is hurt or sexually trafficked. It is pivotal that there shouldn’t be any sort of coercion. Otherwise, what anyone chooses to do sexually is none of my or anyone’s business. We have no right to judge anyone. I have nothing against people who engage in pornography or those who make it their profession,” Hindustan Times quoted the actress as saying.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai crime branch has lodged a fresh FIR in connection with a pornography case and named producers of businessman Raj Kundra's company as well as actress Gehana Vashishth in the new case, a police official said on Wednesday.

The case was registered by the crime branch's property cell at Malwani police station on Tuesday after an actress approached the police and alleged she was forced to shoot for a pornographic film for the HotShots app.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 420 (cheating), 392 (punishment for robbery), 393 (attempt to commit robbery), and provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act and the Information Technology Act, the official added.

Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the crime branch on July 19 in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps.

The 45-year-old businessman, who was on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, earned at least Rs 1.

17 crore between August and December last year from his business of production and online distribution of porn films, the police had told a magistrate's court.

Kundra has contended that the films made by him, which the police claimed to be pornographic, did not depict direct or explicit sexual acts.