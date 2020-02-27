Smriti Irani's throwback photo will take you to the time when Karan Johar preferred smiling over Pouts

Image posted by Union Minister Smriti Irani on Instagram

Union Minister Smriti Irani was in her Throwback Thursday feels as she decided to take a walk down the memory lanes with a throwback picture with filmmaker Karan Johar and TV actress Sakshi Tanwar. The photo is from the time when the two favourite 'Bahus of TV ' made an appearance together on Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan. Smriti Irani attained new heights of popularity and became TV's favorite with Ekta Kapoor's Kyu Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi while Sakshi Tanwar gained popularity for her portrayal of Parvati Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.

The two together made an appearance on Karan's talk show in 2005. Sharing the photo with her followers on Instagram, Smrti Irani took a slight dig at Karan Johar's pouting habits and wrote, "POUT MIA alert Throwback to a time @karanjohar smiled in photos taken ... P.S—- notice how slim yours truly was totally blame the damn hampers for the weight gain #tbt "

In the picture that has the 'legend' Bahus of TV in one frame, Karan could be soon smiling as he poses for a picture sitting between the two. The picture has got over 25,000 Likes already while fans continue to drop their comments on the picture.

Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share throwback pictures with his fans. She often impresses with her witty and quirky posts. Last year, during Bill gates visit to India, Smriti posted a picture with him with a cheeky caption. In the picture Smriti Irani and Bill Gates could be seen involved in an engaging conversation. ' Soch rahe Padhai Poori Karni Nahi, Aage Kya Karen' Smriti wrote along with the picture.