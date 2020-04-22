Wednesday, April 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan's marriage in trouble after 8 years? Husband Hitesh Sonik clarifies

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan's marriage in trouble after 8 years? Husband Hitesh Sonik clarifies

Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik tied the knot in 2012. The singer earlier got married at the age of 18 to director-choreographer Bobby Khan. Her first marriage lasted barely a year. Hitesh and Sunidhi welcomed their first child together on January 1, 2018.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 22, 2020 7:34 IST
Singer Sunidhi Chauhan's marriage in trouble after 8 years? Husband Hitesh Sonik clarifies
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan's marriage in trouble after 8 years? Husband Hitesh Sonik clarifies

Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan's marriage appears to have hit the rocky road after eight years. According to the reports, it is said that Sunidhi and her husband Hitesh Sonik have been living separately for some time and are heading towards an official separation. A report in Spotboye claims that things went downhill for the couple after Sunidhi took a break from work to spend time with Hitesh and his friends in Goa. While the singer hasn't reacted to this, her husband Hitesh has rubbished the news and even said that the two are spending the quarantine together.

Reacting to the news of separation, Sunidhi Chauhan's husband Hitesh Sonik told Bombay Times, "It’s not true." On the other hand, Sunidhi said, "No comments." when asked about the singer's reaction to their separation rumours, Hitesh said, "Maybe she doesn’t want to comment on it because she finds the news too outrageous to even think about it."

View this post on Instagram

#SuraahiJaisaGallaalala #BabaRocks 🤘🏽

A post shared by Sunidhi Chauhan (@sunidhichauhan5) on

Hitesh also clarified that they are living together and have divided house duties during the home quarantine. He said, "We are living under the same roof. I am too busy cleaning the house to even read the news. We have divided the household chores in this lockdown period. Well, maybe she isn’t happy with my cleaning, which is why such a story has surfaced."

View this post on Instagram

Our first duet! #tegh

A post shared by Sunidhi Chauhan (@sunidhichauhan5) on

Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik tied the knot in 2012. The singer earlier got married at the age of 18 to director-choreographer Bobby Khan. Her first marriage lasted barely a year. Hitesh and Sunidhi welcomed their first child together on January 1, 2018.

View this post on Instagram

Earthlings..... 😷

A post shared by Sunidhi Chauhan (@sunidhichauhan5) on

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X