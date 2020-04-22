Image Source : INSTAGRAM Singer Sunidhi Chauhan's marriage in trouble after 8 years? Husband Hitesh Sonik clarifies

Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan's marriage appears to have hit the rocky road after eight years. According to the reports, it is said that Sunidhi and her husband Hitesh Sonik have been living separately for some time and are heading towards an official separation. A report in Spotboye claims that things went downhill for the couple after Sunidhi took a break from work to spend time with Hitesh and his friends in Goa. While the singer hasn't reacted to this, her husband Hitesh has rubbished the news and even said that the two are spending the quarantine together.

Reacting to the news of separation, Sunidhi Chauhan's husband Hitesh Sonik told Bombay Times, "It’s not true." On the other hand, Sunidhi said, "No comments." when asked about the singer's reaction to their separation rumours, Hitesh said, "Maybe she doesn’t want to comment on it because she finds the news too outrageous to even think about it."

Hitesh also clarified that they are living together and have divided house duties during the home quarantine. He said, "We are living under the same roof. I am too busy cleaning the house to even read the news. We have divided the household chores in this lockdown period. Well, maybe she isn’t happy with my cleaning, which is why such a story has surfaced."

Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik tied the knot in 2012. The singer earlier got married at the age of 18 to director-choreographer Bobby Khan. Her first marriage lasted barely a year. Hitesh and Sunidhi welcomed their first child together on January 1, 2018.

