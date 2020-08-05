Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests COVID19 positive with mild symptoms, shares video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISPBOFFICIAL Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests COVID19 positive with mild symptoms

Singer and actor SP Balasubhramanyam tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms. Taking to social media, he shared a video stating that he was feeling uncomfortable for the last 2-3 days and has now tested COVID19 positive. He also assured fans not to worry as he is fine. The singer was asked to stay at home in isolation but he preferred to get hospitalized because had he stayed back at home, his family would have been overly concerned. He also revealed that he will be discharged in two days.

SP Balasubhramanyam said, "Since 2-3 days I was having discomfort. Chest congestion which for a singer is nonsense. I also had phlegm formation, cold and fever. These three things. Otherwise, I didn’t have any problem. I did not want to take it easy so I went to the hospital to get myself checked. They said it is a mild case of corona. I was asked to stay home and self-quarantine."

He further said, "I am in good hands. And I have good health. Nobody has to worry about this. Please don't bother to call me to find out how I am. I'm perfectly alright excepting cold and fever. Even the fever has subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home. Thanks for the concern. Lots of people are calling me. I could not attend so many calls."

SP Balasubramanyam is one of the most celebrated singers in the country. He has given voice to the iconic song Mere Rang Mein from Maine Pyaar Kiya and Ek Duje Ke Lite title track.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage